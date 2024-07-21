Houston Astros Rookie Goes Viral After Savagely Trolling Julio Rodriguez
Nothing is going the Seattle Mariners' way right now.
First, the M's have lost five consecutive games to fall out of first place in the American League West. They've been beaten back-to-back nights by the rival Houston Astros to get overtaken by them in first place and have seen a 10-game lead dissipate in less than a month's worth of games.
And now, they are getting trolled by rookies with hardly any major league experience.
In the eighth inning of Saturday's 4-2 loss, Astros rookie outfielder Trey Cabbage robbed a home run from Mariners star Julio Rodriguez. It would have been Rodriguez's second home run of the night but instead went as another out in a frustrating string of them.
Not only did he rob the home run, he mocked Rodriguez's "no fly zone" celebration after he did it.
You can see it below:
Now, for what it's worth, Rodriguez seemed to take it in jest and have some fun with it, but still, this is just another sign that the Astros don't respect the Mariners. And frankly, Mariners players and fans alike should be upset by this, because it's another instance of the Astros looking down upon Seattle - as they have for the last eight years.
Julio Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. Trey Cabbage is a guy with 58 games of major league experiences who is hitting .233 with one home run this season. That doesn't mean he's not good or won't be good in the future, but if he feels comfortably enough to mock you in your own ballpark, that's a sign of just how bad things have gotten.
The Mariners and Astros will play again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
