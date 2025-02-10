MLB Insider Thinks Toronto Blue Jays Are Out of Alex Bregman Sweepstakes
Speaking on Monday, Fansided MLB Insider Robert Murray essentially said that he thinks the Toronto Blue Jays are out of the running for free agent Alex Bregman.
Per @BosSportsGordo on social media:
.@ByRobertMurray just said he’s skeptical at this point that Alex Bregman ends up getting a long term deal.
He wouldn’t declare a favorite, but he imagines it will come down to the Tigers, Cubs, and Red Sox.
(via Baseball Insiders)
Of course, that's not definitive, but since Murray isn't even mentioning the Blue Jays anymore, it's at least noteworthy.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. Bregman is a two-time World Series champion, having helped Houston win the title in 2017 and 2022. He'd bring a slugging ability and a winning pedigree to Toronto, pairing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander in the middle of the order, but it appears that won't happen anymore.
If the Blue Jays don't get Bregman, the big-ticket items this offseason will have included Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez.
Toronto is coming off a season that saw them finish 74-88 last season, good enough for last place in the American League East. Toronto is hoping that the new additions allow them to move up the standings and get back to the playoffs as they had been in 2022 and 2023.
