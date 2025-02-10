MLB Insider Provides Excellent Injury Updates on Atlanta Braves Ace Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves fans got a piece of good news on Monday as MLB.com writer Mark Bowman suggested that injured ace Spencer Strider could be back in the starting rotation by the end of April.
He's been out since early in the 2024 season after undergoing internal brace surgery.
Strider has been completing bullpen sessions and may be permitted to throw in at least one game before the end of Spring Training. If he doesn’t have any setbacks in his recovery from elbow surgery, he could rejoin Atlanta’s rotation by the end of April. His progress throughout camp will create a lot of excitement.
An All-Star in 2023, Strider is 32-10 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he's fanned 495 batters in 329.2 innings. When he comes back, he'll pair with National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale to make one of the top duos in all of baseball, but Strider could be on an innings limit as he works back into the season.
The hard-throwing right-hander helped the Braves get to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. He had a 2.84 ERA in two postseason starts back in 2023 as the Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Atlanta is coming off a season in which they finished second in the National League East, advancing to the wild card round of the playoffs where they were beaten by the San Diego Padres.
Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes figure to open the season in the starting rotation as Strider recovers.
