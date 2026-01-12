Former Mariners Slugger Linked To Potential AL East Landing Spot

The Seattle Mariners have been quiet for much of the offseason. Their biggest move was bringing back Josh Naylor on a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

However, since then, not much has happened. They also lost Jorge Polanco in free agency to the New York Mets. In addition, third baseman Eugenio Suarez is a free agent and may not be back.

With Alex Bregman off the board, the market is becoming a little bit clearer for Suarez. In MLB.com’s updated list of offseason rumors, Suarez was floated as a potential fit for the Boston Red Sox after they lost Bregman.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Will Red Sox Steal Suarez From Mariners?

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Suarez would be a good fit for the Red Sox. With Bregman gone, they need power in their lineup.

As for the Mariners, this potential loss might end up hurting more than it might seem. They have Ben Williamson, Colt Emerson and Cole Young ready to make an impact, but a proven bat is what is needed, especially after the loss of Polanco.

Keeping Suarez would be a good way for Seattle to ensure that they remain at the top of the American League West in 2026 after falling short in the ALCS. If they do lose him though, they’ll have to pivot to other options.

They might be wise to take a shot at signing Bo Bichette. They could also look into making a trade for Nico Hoerner now that the Chicago Cubs have Bregman.

In addition, they are one of the teams that has been showing interest in St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan. Katie Woo reported last month that they were one of the top suitors along with the San Francisco Giants.

But that still wouldn’t replace the power that Suarez brings to the lineup. They would still have Naylor, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, but another power bat can’t hurt as they try to make a push for the World Series this year.

It will be interesting to see what ultimately happens. The Red Sox haven’t signed a single free agent yet, but Suarez could be somebody that fits what they need for the 2026 season to get them back to the postseason for the second year in a row.

More MLB: Pirates Urged To Steal $66 Million Slugger From Mariners In Free Agency