Former Mets All-Star Closer Gets Audition for Diamondbacks' Bullpen

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Familia has also received an invite to spring training, to try crack the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster.

Familia led Major League Baseball in saves (51) and was named a National League All-Star as a member of the New York Mets in 2016. Familia posted a 1.85 ERA and 43 saves in 76 games in 2015, in his first season as the Mets' closer. Familia pitched for the Mets from 2012 to 2018, when he was traded midway through the season to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Will Toffey and Bobby Wahl.

Familia returned to the Mets in 2018, signing a three-year deal with the club, through 2021.

Familia struggled in 2022, posting a 6.09 ERA in 48 appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

Familia, 33, is looking to bounce back in 2023. He could join a bullpen that already features Mark Melancon, Joe Mantiply, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Kevin Ginkel, Cole Sulser, Carlos Vargas and Scott McGough.

The Diamondbacks won 74 games a season ago, upping their win total from 2021 by 22 games. They hope to continue to take strides in the right direction in 2023. The National League West will be difficult with the Los Angeles Dodgers coming off a 111-win season, and the San Diego Padres coming off a National League Championship Series appearance.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.