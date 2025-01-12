Former Miami Marlins All-Star Signs Deal with Atlanta Braves
Former Miami Marlins All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, per a report from Robert Murray of Fansided. Murray also reports that he'll get an invite to spring training out of it.
Cooper spent parts of six seasons in Miami, making the All-Star Game in 2022. He hit .261 that season with a .337 on-base percentage. He also hit 17 total home runs in 2023, including 14 with the Marlins before he landed with the San Diego Padres at the end of the year.
In addition to Miami and San Diego, he's also played with the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox over his eight-year career. Lifetime, Cooper is a .265 hitter with 57 homers and 233 RBI.
He doesn't figure to have an easy path to playing time in Atlanta given the presence of stalwart Matt Olson at first base, but after the Braves lost Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley for a portion of 2024, you can never have too much depth.
The Braves finished the season second in the National League East but advanced to the playoffs anyways before losing to the San Diego Padres in the wild card round.
They figure to be very solid again in 2025, but they will have difficulties to contend with. They just saw reliable starter Charlie Morton leave in free agency and will also be without Acuna Jr. (torn ACL) and Spencer Strider (Tommy John surgery) for a portion of the year as well.
As for the Marlins, Cooper is just one of several once-productive members of the organization no longer in Miami. He joins Jon Berti, Jake Burger, Jesus Luzardo, Tanner Scott, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler as just a few names on that list.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.