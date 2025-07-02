Padres vs. Phillies Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies were set to face each other on Tuesday, but bad weather forced the game to be postponed and now the two teams will face-off in a Wednesday double-header.
Cristopher Sanchez, who was supposed to face Nick Pivetta on Wednesday, will instead get the start in the second of today's games and will now face Dylan Cease of the Padres.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the second game of today's double-header.
Padres vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total for Game 2
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-178)
- Phillies -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Padres +124
- Phillies -146
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Padres vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers for Game 2
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP (3-7, 4.53 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (6-2, 2.79 ERA)
Padres vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 6:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health, NBCSP
- Padres Record: 45-39
- Phillies Record: 50-35
Padres vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+125) via DraftKings
I'm going back to the well on the same prop bet I had locked in for what was supposed to be Cristopher Sanchez's start yesterday, and I'm taking the UNDER on his strikeout total.
He's coming off an 11-strikeout performance against the Astros, but that was an outlier performance. Before that game, he had recorded four strikeouts in two of his five starts in June. Tonight, he'll face a Padres lineup that has the third-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers, striking out on just 19.4% of their plate appearances.
At plus-money, this seems like a great spot to take the UNDER on Sanchez's strikeout total.
Padres vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
In the second game of the double-header between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, I'm going to back the UNDER.
Over the past 30 days, the Phillies rank 19th in OPS and the Padres rank 25th. They also rank 23rd and 25th in total runs scored over that time frame.
On top of a couple of cold lineups, we're in for a pretty solid pitching matchup between Dylan Cease (4.53 ERA) of the Padres and Cristopher Sanchez (2.79 ERA) of the Phillies.
Let's bet on this being a strong game for all pitchers involved. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-110) via FanDuel
