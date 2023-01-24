Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Signs One-Year Deal with Oakland A's

The Oakland Athletics have signed first baseman Jesus Aguilar to a one-year, $3 million contract. Aguilar, who formerly played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians, was named an All-Star in 2018.

Aguilar, who has played for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, was named an All-Star as a member of the Brewers in 2018, when he put together his best Major League season. Aguilar batted .274 with a .352 On Base Percentage, .890 OPS, 135 OPS+, 35 home runs and 108 RBI.

Aguilar saw a significant dip in production 2022, in his third season with the Marlins, slashing just .236/.286/.674 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. The Marlins designated Aguilar for assignment on Aug. 26. Five days later, the Baltimore Orioles signed him to a minor league contract, after he cleared waivers.

Aguilar, 32, is looking to bounce back in 2023 with his new team. Despite already having played for five different Major League clubs, the A's are the first west coast team Aguilar has played for. Aguilar has played for teams in the American League Central, American League East, National League Central and National League East. He has not played for an AL West or NL West team before.

Aguilar has a career slash line of .254/.324/.773 over his first nine big league seasons.

