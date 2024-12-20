Former Milwaukee Brewers Solid Reliever Signs Deal with Texas Rangers
Now-former Milwaukee Brewers reliever Hoby Milner signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com had the deal, but no financial terms have been reported as of this posting.
The 33-year-old was a reliable contributor to the Brewers bullpen for years, appearing in 61 games or more in each of the last three seasons. He was 5-1 this year as the Brewers won the National League Central, though he did pitch to a high 4.73 ERA. He struck out 64 batters in 64.1 innings.
Lifetime, he's 10-5 with a 3.82 ERA, appearing in 294 games. He's an eight-year veteran of the Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels.
With the Rangers, he'll get an opportunity to pitch in some high-leverage spots, in all likelihood. Texas needs to totally revamp its bullpen with David Robertson, Jose Leclerc and Kirby Yates all hitting the free agent market this offseason.
Texas, who won the World Series in 2023, is coming off a year in which they finished third in the American League West and missed the playoffs. The hope is that with a healthier Evan Carter, Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom that they can get back to the playoffs in 2025.
As for the Brewers, they won the National League Central before losing in the NL wild card round. They will also have to revamp their bullpen, losing Milner and trading away All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Abner Uribe would figure to be a candidate for saves now.
