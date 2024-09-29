Former National League Cy Young Winner Takes Home Prestigious Award in New League
Former National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer took home another honor this week, being named the Pitcher of the Year in the Mexican League.
His agent, Rachel Luba, posted about it on social media:
Another “Pitcher of the Year” award to add to the resume
Well done, @BauerOutage
Bauer helped the Diablos Rojos win the Mexican League championship, pairing with former Major League All-Star Robinson Cano to achieve the feat.
Bauer, who was unable to find a major league job this year, made the All-Star team in Mexico and put together a truly special run. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 regular season innings. He was also named an All-Star.
In the postseason, Bauer threw 27.0 innings, striking out 32. He had a 1.67 ERA.
Despite still obviously being a very good pitcher, Bauer has been playing in Mexico because of his inability to get that big-league job. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely haven't wanted to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question.
He was offered an opportunity to play in the Dominican Winter League this year, but has not taken it as of yet.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
