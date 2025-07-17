Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte's Arizona Home Robbed During MLB All-Star Break
The home belonging to Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte was robbed during MLB's All-Star break, The Associated Press reported early Thursday morning, per police.
Scottsdale-area authorities are investigating a "high-dollar residential burglary" that is believed to have happened Tuesday night, while Marte would have been away at the All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Per AP, no one was home when the incident occurred, and "numerous personal items and jewelry" were taken. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.
The incident is just the latest in a series of recent robberies involving well-known athletes across leagues, where players' homes have been repeatedly targeted while they are traveling for events or away games. Among those impacted are NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, as well as basketball bigwigs Luka Doncic and Bobby Portis.
In good news, the National League walked away from the All-Star Game with a win, during which Marte hit a two-run double in the first inning.
Earlier in June, the second baseman was also a victim of some pretty nasty trash talk from a fan who brought him to tears after invoking his late mother. But the D-Back handled it with class, and received a standing ovation at his first home game after.