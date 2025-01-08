Former New York Mets Top Prospect Amed Rosario Lands Back in NL East on New Deal
Veteran infielder Amed Rosario signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com had the news on social media:
Amed Rosario has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Nationals, per source. @JonHeyman was on it.
With Washington, Rosario figures to start at second base and pair with CJ Abrams up the middle. Darren Baker and Luis Garcia are other middle infield options.
The acquisition of Rosario is one of several moves that the Nats have made this winter. Thus far, they've brought in Josh Bell in free agency, re-signed Trevor Williams and traded for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Now 29 years old, Rosario has spent eight years in the big leagues with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cincinnati Reds. He is a former top prospect with the Mets, getting as high as No. 5 on MLB.com's Top-100 list back in 2017. He debuted that same year and was eventually traded to Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor deal before the 2021 season.
Lifetime, he's a .273 hitter with 63 homers and 109 stolen bases. He stole a career-high 24 bases with the Mets back in 2018. He also hit a career-high 15 homers that season.
Even though Rosario was a top prospect, the Mets seem to have done just fine in the deal to acquire (and extend Lindor). He's become the face of their franchise, with Juan Soto obviously joining him this offseason.
