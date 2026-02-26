AL Manager of the Year Odds, Prediction: Dan Wilson Favored Over Stephen Vogt, John Schneider

Stephen Vogt won the AL Manager of the Year award for the second straight season last year, leading the Guardians to an 88-74 finish after going 92-69 the year before.

While some top names usually win the award, this is one of the markets where a longshot can surprise some people and take home the trophy.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 AL Manager of the Year odds ahead of the MLB season starting on March 25.

2026 AL Manager of the Year Odds

Dan Wilson: +600

Stephen Vogt: +650

John Schneider: +650

Alex Cora: +700

Craig Albernaz: +700

AJ Hinch: +700

Mark Kotsay: +1300

Skip Schumaker: +1300

Kevin Cash: +1400

Derek Shelton: +2200

Matt Quatraro: +2200

Aaron Boone: +2200

Joe Espada: +2500

Will Venable: +3000

Kurt Suzuki: +5000

The Manager of the Year award is largely given to someone who leads their team to a first-place finish in their division. There are occasionally some second-place finishers, so simply making the playoffs might be enough for teams that weren’t expected to do so.

Dan Wilson of the Seattle Mariners is the favorite after finishing third in voting last year, with Vogt and Schneider, who finished first and second, tied at +650.

Then there are three managers of teams expected to make the playoffs, more or less, in Boston’s Alex Cora, Detroit’s AJ Hinch, and Baltimore’s Craig Albernaz. Cora finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the voting last season.

Joe Espada finished sixth in voting, earning one second place vote from a writer. The Astros manager is all the way down at +2500, and with some people counting Houston out, perhaps that’s a longshot bet worth taking.

Aaron Boone is always on the hot seat in New York, but what if the Yankees run away with the division? Maybe Aaron Judge will get the credit, but Boone at +2200 isn’t the worst bet in the world.

I’ll back Cora at +700, though. The voters obviously respect him, and the Red Sox should have another strong season in Boston.

