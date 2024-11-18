Former New York Yankees Top Prospect Deivi Garcia Inks Deal with National League Power
The Milwaukee Brewers came to terms on Monday with former top prospect Deivi Garcia. It will be a minor league pact.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the news:
Right-hander Deivi Garcia and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a minor league deal, sources tell ESPN. Garcia, 25, was at one point a top prospect with the New York Yankees. His stuff still grades out very well, and Milwaukee has become a haven for pitching reclamations.
Garcia was listed as the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees organization in both 2020 and 2021, per MLB.com. He was a Top 100 prospect at one point in each of MLB.com, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus rankings.
He's appeared in parts of four major league seasons with the Yankees and Chicago White Sox, going 4-7 with a 5.02 ERA. He won three games with the Yankees back in 2020, starting six games. He went 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA for Chicago in 14 games this season.
Lifetime, he's 30-41 at the minor-league level with a 4.77 ERA. He's started 98 games in the minors, out of 184 appearances.
The Brewers should have opportunity for Garcia to rediscover his form. Despite winning the National League Central this past season, they have ample questions in their starting rotation. Brandon Woodruff is coming back from an entire season lost to injury and there are questions about where he'll be health-wise. Wade Miley is now a free agent after his own injury issues and Frankie Montas is a free agent as well. Furthermore, top prospect Robert Gasser is set to miss most or all of the year with Tommy John surgery.
