Former Pirates, Royals Outfielder Edward Olivares Set to Join Orix Buffaloes in Japan
Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes are working towards a deal with outfielder Edward Olivares, Sponichi Annex and others reported Saturday.
Olivares opened 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates following an offseason trade from the Kansas City Royals. He was demoted to Triple-A in July, though, and ultimately designated for assignment in August.
The New York Mets signed Olivares to a minor league contract in December, inviting him to their big league Spring Training camp as part of the deal. One month later, it appears that the Mets will be granting Olivares a release so he can lock down a more secure situation in Japan.
According to Gaijin Baseball, the Buffaloes had been pursuing outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets after he got non-tendered by the Chicago White Sox in November. However, Sheets has opted not to head overseas for the time being, opening the door for Orix to go after Olivares.
Olivares, who turns 29 years old in March, hit .224 with five home runs, 23 RBI, one stolen base, a .624 OPS and -0.7 WAR in 55 games with the Pirates in 2024. Down in Triple-A, he hit .263 with three home runs, 12 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .722 OPS across 27 contests.
Between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, though, Olivares was a dependable part-time outfielder for the Royals. He appeared in a total of 160 MLB games those years, batting .270 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 13 stolen bases, a .761 OPS and a 0.4 WAR.
Olivares showed he still had some of that gas left in the tank earlier this offseason, playing in 21 games down in the Venezuelan Winter League. He hit .390 with four home runs, 18 RBI, six stolen bases and an 1.128 OPS, feasting on the competition and springboarding his way to Japan in the process.
