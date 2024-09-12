Former Seattle Mariners Hurler Gets Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto Blue Jays
As the 2024 season nears its conclusion, the Toronto Blue Jays have taken a flier on a waiver claim.
They've brought in pitcher Brett de Gaus from the Miami Marlins. Keegan Mattheson of MLB.com had the report on social media:
And in the ’ latest waiver claim…
RHP Brett de Geus from the Miami Marlins. He’s been optioned to Triple-A.
de Geus spent seven games with the Marlins after being designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners earlier this season. He went 0-2 for Miami with a 6.35 ERA. He struck out four in 5.2 innings. With Seattle, he threw 3.1 innings and had an ERA of 2.70.
Lifetime, he's appeared in 58 major league games with the Mariners, Marlins, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He has an ERA of 7.17.
There's no harm in making this claim for Toronto: They get an opportunity to get a look at an interesting arm that they can evaluate further heading into the offseason, and de Geus gets an extended look with Toronto and gets an opportunity to earn a paycheck deeper into the season.
The Blue Jays enter play on Thursday in last place in the American League East. As they try to rebuild their own standing, they certainly have to be open to taking chances on guys like this.
They'll take on the St. Louis Cardinals this upcoming weekend at Rogers Centre. First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.
As for the Mariners, they are locked in a battle with the Texas Rangers this weekend.
