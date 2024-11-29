Former St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glover Tommy Edman Inks Big Contract with Dodgers
Former St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman has received a massive contract extension from the Los Angeles Dodgers. After getting traded from St. Louis to Los Angeles at the trade deadline this past season, Edman helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series title.
They've now rewarded him with a five-year, $74 million deal, as per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
BREAKING: Superutilityman Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $74 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal runs from 2025-29 and includes a sixth-year club option. There’s a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money included.
Deferred money is the major talking point right now among fans, but since it's legal, the Dodgers keep exploiting it. They used the tactic in signing Shohei Ohtani last offseason and Blake Snell earlier this week.
The 29-year-old Michigan native looked like a budding star for the Cardinals when he arrived in 2019, hitting .304 in 92 games. He then posted a 3.5 WAR in 2021 and a 6.2 WAR in 2022. Blessed with speed and power, he stole 32 bases in 2022 while also providing 13 home runs.
However, he just .248 in 2023 and then was injured in 2024 up until the trade to Los Angeles. He played in only 37 games, hitting .237. However, he hit .407 in the NLCS, earning the NLCS MVP honors. He also hit .294 in the World Series against the Yankees, popping a home run and stealing two bags.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.