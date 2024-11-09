Fastball

Former Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Alex Jackson Inks Minor League Deal With Cincinnati Reds

Alex Jackson served as the Tampa Bay Rays' backup catcher for a good portion of 2024, and now he will join the Cincinnati Reds for Spring Training in hopes of earning another MLB roster spot.

Sam Connon

Jul 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Alex Jackson (28)) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Alex Jackson to a minor league contract, according to the team's official transaction log.

The Tampa Bay Rays designated Jackson for assignment in September. The 28-year-old backstop passed through waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Durham, where he closed out the season.

Jackson elected free agency on Oct. 1.

The Rays initially added Jackson to their active roster in May, at which point he started splitting time with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate. Tampa Bay stuck with that rotation for four months, until they replaced Jackson with Logan Driscoll.

In 58 games this season, Jackson hit .122 with three home runs, 12 RBI, a .439 OPS and -0.4 WAR. He also recorded a 0.5 defensive WAR and three defensive runs saved.

Jackson, a former Seattle Mariners first round pick, broke into the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He spent parts of 2021 and 2022 with the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers, but he didn't appear in any MLB games in 2023.

Assuming Jackson's contract with the Reds includes an invitation to major league Spring Training, he has a chance to serve as the Tyler Stephenson's backup in 2025. There aren't may other internal options inside Cincinnati's organization beyond Eric Yang, who only logged one MLB at-bat in 2024.

The only catcher ranked inside the Reds' top 30 prospects is Alfredo Duno, who is 18 years old and not expected to reach the majors until 2028.

Even if Jackson doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he could provide solid organizational depth. In 621 career minor league appearances, Jackson has hit .241 with 113 home runs, 399 RBI and a .783 OPS.

