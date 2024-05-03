Tampa Bay Rays Activate Jonny DeLuca, Call Up Alex Jackson in Slew of Roster Moves
The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated outfielder Jonny DeLuca from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Friday afternoon.
The Rays also selected catcher Alex Jackson to the major league roster.
To make room on the active 26-man roster, Tampa Bay has optioned catcher Rene Pinto and utility man Niko Goodrum to Triple-A Durham. Right-handed pitcher Colby White, meanwhile, has been designated for assignment.
Amid all of those transactions, Isaac Paredes is returning to the Rays' lineup after missing Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with arm and body soreness. The 25-year-old slugger, who leads Tampa Bay with 58 home runs since the start of 2022, will bat second and start at designated hitter Friday.
DeLuca, meanwhile, has been out since March 10, when he was hit by a pitch during a Spring Training game. The outfielder has eased his way back from the fractured right hand, going through a six-game rehab stint in Triple-A, and now he is set to make his first appearance in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform.
The 25-year-old was one of the key pieces the Rays got back from the Los Angeles Dodgers when they shipped off Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot in December. He made his MLB debut in 2023, batting .262 with a .740 OPS and 0.3 WAR across 24 games.
Jackson also has yet to make a big league appearance in 2024, although he has made 47 MLB starts in his career. The former Seattle Mariners first round pick bounced around between the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers over the past few years before getting traded to the Rays last summer.
Here is the Rays' full lineup for Friday night's series opener against the New York Mets:
1. Yandy Díaz, 1B
2. Isaac Paredes, DH
3. Harold Ramírez , RF
4. Randy Arozarena, LF
5. Ahmed Rosario, 2B
6. José Caballero, SS
7. Alex Jackson, C
8. Jonny DeLuca, CF
9. Curtis Mead, 3B
SP: Aaron Civale, RHP
First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.
