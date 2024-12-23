Former Rays, Padres Standout Wil Myers Effectively Retires From MLB
While he doesn't plan to submit any paperwork, Wil Myers' playing days appear to be done.
Myers spoke with MLB.com's AJ Cassavell last week, reflecting on his 11-year career in the big leagues. The 34-year-old slugger said he would never "officially" retire, but he did not play at any level in 2024 and seemed content with where things stand.
“I had a great career,” Myers told Cassavel. “I loved what I did. I made a lot of great friends. I have no regrets. If you had told me the day I was drafted that this would be your career, I would’ve taken it in a heartbeat. I loved what I did, and now it’s just kind of onto the next chapter of life.”
Myers last appeared in the big leagues in 2023, playing 37 games with the Cincinnati Reds before a shoulder injury knocked him out of the lineup. After working through rehab and getting released that summer, Myers moved home to Charlotte with his family, and he made peace with his career being over.
Instead of returning to the diamond, Myers has played 250 rounds of golf in 2024.
Myers was once one of the most promising young players in baseball, starting with when the Kansas City Royals selected him in the 2009 MLB Draft. The Royals traded Myers to the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2012, acquiring James Shields and Wade Davis in return.
The outfielder made his MLB debut in 2013, batting .293 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, five stolen bases, an .831 OPS and a 2.2 WAR. Despite appearing in just 88 games, Myers was named AL Rookie of the Year.
Myers then got dealt to the San Diego Padres after the 2014 campaign, costing the Padres future All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in the three-team deal. After making his first All-Star appearance in 2016, Myers inked a six-year, $83 million contract in January 2017.
Over the course of his whole career, Myers hit .252 with a .763 OPS. He racked up 965 hits, 156 home runs, 533 RBI, 107 stolen bases and a 12.9 WAR.
Back-to-back 20-20 seasons in 2016 and 2017 stood out as Myers' most successful seasons, while his clutch home runs in the 2020 and 2022 playoffs made him a fan favorite in San Diego. He was one of eight players with at least 110 home runs and 80 stolen bases between 2016 and 2021, joining Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, José Ramírez, Trevor Story, Mike Trout and Christian Yelich.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.