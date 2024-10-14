Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Makes New York Yankees ALCS Roster
After being left off the roster in the American League Division Series, pitcher Marcus Stroman is back on the roster for the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
The team released the roster ahead of Monday night's ALCS opener with the Cleveland Guardians.
Stroman's role at this point is unclear, however. Carlos Rodon will serve as the starting pitcher in Game 1, with Gerrit Cole going in Game 2. Clarke Schmidt will likely get Game 3 and the Yankees could turn to Stroman or Luis Gil in Game 4.
If Stroman doesn't start that game, then he could serve as a long-relief option. It should be noted that Nestor Cortes, who is recovering from an elbow issue, is not on the roster. Had he been available, Stroman likely would not have made the cut.
Stroman went 10-9 this season for the Yankees, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Blue Jays traded him to the Mets in the 2019 season and then promptly made the playoffs in the COVID shortened 2020 season. They also made the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
