Former Toronto Blue Jays Closer Jordan Romano Has Heartfelt Reaction to Time with Team

Romano signed with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason after being non-tendered by Toronto. Despite parting ways, he still looks at his time fondly.

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) pitches during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in 2024.
Despite being non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this offseason, former closer Jordan Romano speaks highly of his tenure with the organization.

He made the comments recently in an interview on 590 The Fan:

When I look back at my time there, it's not bitter, it's just kind of like, 'that was such a cool experience. And I'm glad I got to do that because it was really my dream.'"

Romano, a Canada native, spent six seasons with the Blue Jays. Though he battled injury en route to a disastrous 2024 season, Romano had a very productive time with the Jays that will be remembered fondly.

In his six years, he went 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 105 games for the Blue Jays and made two All-Star teams. He also was a part of playoff teams in 2020, 2022 and 2023. However, elbow issues reduced him to just 15 appearances in 2024. He had a 6.59 ERA.

Predicted to make nearly $8 million in arbitration, the Jays non-tendered him. He ended up signing with the Philadelphia Phillies for more money, getting $8.5 million. With Philly, he'll get a chance to earn a high-leverage spot in the bullpen and he could be in the mix for the closer's job.

The Blue Jays remain in massive need of bullpen help after losing Romano. They re-signed reliever Yimi Garcia earlier this offseason and still have Chad Green. Furthermore, if they sign another starting pitcher, they could transition Yariel Rodriguez to a bullpen role.

