Former Toronto Blue Jays OF Set to Become Free Agent Again
After declining his half of a mutual option, former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk is set to become a free agent again. He spent the 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
Randal Grichuk has declined his end of a $6 million mutual option with the Dbacks and will become a free agent, per source. Grichuk will receive a $500,000 buyout.
Because of incentives, Grichuk will actually be paid more on the way out, according to Ethan Hulihen:
Grichuck hit both 200 ($750k) and 250 PA ($500k), increasing his buyout by $1.25M to $1.75M
Grichuk delivered a strong season this year, hitting .291 in 106 games for Arizona. He had 12 homers and 46 RBI. He also hit his 200th career home run earlier in the year.
The 33-year-old Grichuk just finished the 11th year of his career with the Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Diamondbacks. He is a lifetime .252 hitter.
He spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-2021), helping the Jays get to the playoffs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. With Toronto, he hit .243 and popped 90 homers, the most he ever hit with any single franchise. He also drove in 257 runs, pairing with popular Jays players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at the beginning of their careers.
In addition to his time with Toronto, he got to the playoffs twice as a member of the Cardinals (2014-2015). He's a .180 career playoff hitter.
