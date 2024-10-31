Pair of Former Toronto Blue Jays Outfielders Win World Series Championship with Dodgers
Congratulations are in order for former Toronto Blue Jays outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Kiermaier, who captured the 2024 World Series title on Wednesday night as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers came from behind to beat the New York Yankees in Game 5 and win the series 4-1. The 7-6 victory marked the eighth World Series championship for the Dodgers franchise.
Hernandez played a big part in the Dodgers title win, going 2-for-4 with two RBI in the clincher. He hit .250 for the postseason with three homers and 10 RBI. Kiermaier didn't participate in the World Series, but he was part of the Dodgers roster in the National League Championship Series.
A nine-year veteran, Hernandez spent six seasons with the Blue Jays. He helped lead them to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022, making the All-Star Game in 2021.
Heading into the 2023 season, the Blue Jays traded away Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was heading into the final year of his contract and the team wanted to save some money and clearly felt they could replace his production. The team also dealt away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and replaced them with Daulton Varsho and Kiermaier.
He hit .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBI this season. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year and some Jays fans have clamored for the team to bring him back to Toronto.
As for Kiermaier, he spent 10 years with the Rays and helped them get to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, losing to the Dodgers. He signed with the Blue Jays for 2023 and then re-signed for the 2024 season before getting traded to Los Angeles at the trade deadline.
As a hitter, Kiermaier has a lifetime .246 average. He hit just .197 for the two organizations this season. His best offensive seasons came at the beginning of his career when he hit .263 in both 2014 and 2015.
He's set to retire at the end of the season.
