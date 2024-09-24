Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger, Kansas City Royals Gold Glover Lose Roster Spots with Pirates
In the final week of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have made some noteworthy roster moves.
Per the team on social media:
We have recalled INF Liover Peguero and OF Joshua Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis, and designated 1B Rowdy Tellez and OF Michael A. Taylor for assignment.
The 29-year-old Tellez was in his first year with Pittsburgh, playing in 131 games. He hit 13 homers and drove in 56 runs while playing to a .243 batting average and a .299 on-base percentage.
He's a seven-year veteran who has played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh. He hit 21 homers with Toronto back in 2019 and also hit a career-high 35 homers back in 2022 with Milwaukee.
He'll now go to free agency where he should have some suitors over the offseason.
As for Taylor, he also was in his first year with the Pirates, signed this past offseason. He struggled offensively, hitting just .193 with five homers, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He's played 113 games for the Pirates and could be ticketed for a minor league deal this offseason.
An 11-year veteran, he's played with the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins and Pirates. A lifetime .235 hitter, he won a Gold Glove with Kansas City in 2021 and won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019.
The Pirates are currently 73-83 and will open up a new series on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park.
