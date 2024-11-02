Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Makes Priorities Clear as Offseason Begins

Those hoping for a reunion with Teoscar Hernandez could be very disappointed.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (left) celebrates with fans during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles on Nov 1.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (left) celebrates with fans during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles on Nov 1. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The offseason is just days old but former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez has already made his priorities known: He would like to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent, where he just won his first-ever World Series title.

Per MLB.com:

“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority, obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”

“Hopefully tomorrow,” Hernández joked, when asked about his free-agent timeline and coming back to the Dodgers. “I want us to be here. I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I’ve learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this.”

It's not surprising to see Hernandez want to return back to Los Angeles, especially as the emotions from the 2024 championship are still fresh. The Dodgers are positioned to win for years to come, so it makes sense from that end as well. Hernandez hit 33 homers this year in LA and drove in 99 runs, pairing with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts to make one of the best lineups in all of baseball.

That said, Hernandez's comments are disappointing for Jays fans who wanted to see the team make a run at him again in free agency.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Blue Jays traded away Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was heading into the final year of his contract and the team wanted to save some money and clearly felt they could replace his production. They also dealt away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and replaced them with Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier.

Hernandez made the playoffs with the Jays in 2020 and 2022. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2021.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News