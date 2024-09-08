Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Prospect Traded Again, Now With Fourth Team This Year
Former Toronto Blue Jays star prospect Cavan Biggio is on the move yet again and getting set to join his fourth organization of the season.
Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves acquired Biggio from the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations.
Braves acquired Cavan Biggio from Giants. He's on minor league deal.
This move makes sense for the Braves considering they just lost Whit Merrifield (another former Blue Jay) to a broken foot. The team isn't sure yet when he'll be able to return, though he hopes it won't be a long issue.
Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this season then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was let go there, latching on with the Giants before getting dealt to Atlanta. He did not appear in a big-league game for the Giants and is hitting just .197 in 74 games this season.
Biggio has added five homers and 19 RBI. He's got two stolen bases.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.
While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
