Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Suffers Worrisome Season-Ending Injury
Former Toronto Blue Jays star reliever Yimi Garcia has suffered a season-ending injury with the Seattle Mariners. The M's announced on Tuesday that he'd been put on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He had already been on the 15-day injured list and hasn't pitched since August 19.
The Blue Jays traded Garcia to Seattle at the trade deadline this year as part of their sell-off. In exchange, they acquired speedy outfielder Jonatan Clase. Garcia has been a disastrous addition for Seattle. Not only is he now injured, but he had a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances after being acquired. The Mariners have continued to fall further and further from the playoff race.
However, Garcia was very productive for Toronto over the last three years. Appearing in 163 games since coming to Toronto in 2022, he went 10-9 with a 3.44 ERA. In 157.0 Blue Jays innings, he struck out 179 batters.
He is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season, which is why the Blue Jays were willing to trade him for a club-controlled prospect. However, given the problematic nature of his elbow injury, there's no idea what his availability and market for 2025 will look like yet.
As for Clase, he is now the Jays' No. 6 ranked prospect (per MLB.com). With Triple-A Buffalo, he's hitting .222 in 29 games. With speed as his carrying tool, he's swiped seven stolen bases.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Speed will always be Clase’s calling card, and coupling those wheels with improved route running should allow him to play center field in the Majors, though he got a decent amount of time in left in deference to Julio Rodríguez and because of below-average arm strength. That running ability could get him extra value with today’s emphasis on basestealing, but he’ll need the bat to be more consistent to become a true everyday player in Toronto.
