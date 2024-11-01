Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Set to Hit Free Agency Market Yet Again
Former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Cavan Biggio is headed for the free agent market yet again.
Atlanta Braves reporter David O'Brien noted that Biggio has elected free agency.
Biggio had been acquired by the Braves in a trade back in early September. He played in four games for Atlanta, going 1-for-5.
Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this season then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 30 games for Los Angeles, hitting just .192. However, he's also likely to get a World Series ring out of the experience. In addition to Los Angeles, he also spent time in the minors for the San Francisco Giants before getting to Atlanta.
He had five homers and 19 RBI this season to go along with two stolen bases.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.
While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Biggio is now 29 years old, so he's still got some athletic prime left. Given his former prospect status, he's likely to get another chance this offseason, but he will almost certainly have to settle for a minor league pact.
