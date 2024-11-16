Former Toronto Blue Jays Trade Acquisition Signs with Korean League Team
Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mitch White has signed on to play in the Korean League for the 2025 season.
MLBTradeRumors had the information late on Friday night.
The SSG Landers announced that right-hander Mitch White has agreed to a one-year, $1MM contract with the Korea Baseball Organization team. White elected to become a minor league free agent at season’s end, after he was previously outrighted off the Brewers’ 40-man roster back in June.
The 29-year-old White made his major league debut in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. From 2020 through part of 2022, he went 3-5 with the Dodgers, pitching to a 3.58 ERA.
The Blue Jays acquired White during the 2022 season in the deal that sent Moises Brito and Nick Frasso to Los Angeles. The Blue Jays also received Alex De Jesus in the deal.
Unfortunately, it never worked for White in Toronto. He went 0-5 after the trade and then made just 10 appearances in 2023. He had a 1-0 record this season for the Jays in four appearances but then moved onto San Francisco (three games) and Milwaukee (four games).
The silver lining in all this is that there's a potential path back to the big leagues for White if he wants it. Just in the last few years, we've seen both Chris Flexen and Erick Fedde pitch in Korea, have success, and come back to fruitful major league opportunities.
Furthermore, Nick Martinez utilized a multi-year stint in Japan and has returned to great success with multiple organizations, including the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds.
