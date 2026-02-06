Framber Valdez Signing Sends Ripples Through AL Central Late in Offseason

The Detroit Tigers on Wednesday reportedly agreed to a three-year, $115 million contract with left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez, giving their rotation a strong case as the best in the American League Central.

Anchored by two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and bolstered by the addition of Valdez, the Tigers’ rotation features a strong left-handed one-two punch supported by Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty. The group is positioned to give hitters across the league trouble and could influence how the rest of the tightly contested division approaches the tail end of the offseason.

What this means for the Guardians and Royals

Jul 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) can’t make the tag as Kansas City Royals left fielder John Rave (16) scores in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The two biggest threats to the Tigers’ divisional standing, the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals, ranked among the worst teams in baseball against left-handed pitching.

The Guardians struggled against left-handers in 2025. Despite six-time Silver Slugger José Ramírez posting a .322/.385/.511 slash line against southpaws, Cleveland ranked 28th in baseball with a .224 team batting average against lefties.

Similar to Cleveland, the Royals ranked 20th in baseball in team batting average against left-handed pitching, posting a .236 mark. That came despite strong production from Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia, who both hit better than .300 against lefties. It is an area both teams will need to monitor closely as the offseason comes to an end.

While the free-agent market has thinned, especially following the signing of Miguel Andujar, there remain options for right-handed platoon bats that both teams could target. Players such as Starling Marte, Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham could provide additional platoon depth.

How the Twins and White Sox factor in

Sep 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall (15) tags out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edgar Quero (7) who failed to extend a single into a double in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Despite finishing at the bottom of the division last season, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox performed better against left-handed pitching than their divisional counterparts. Minnesota ranked 16th in baseball in batting average against lefties, while Chicago ranked 14th.

The Minnesota Twins finished with a .242 batting average. While they were not among the worst teams against southpaws, Minnesota has done little this offseason. Their most notable offensive additions, Josh Bell and Victor Caratini, are both switch-hitters who struggled against left-handed pitching.

As for the Chicago White Sox, they led the division with a .245 batting average against left-handed pitching in 2025. Unlike Minnesota, Chicago made notable upgrades this offseason, highlighted by the additions of third baseman Munetaka Murakami and outfielder Austin Hays.

The Tigers have one of the most complete rosters in baseball, and adding Valdez to the rotation only strengthens that case. With the Central rarely decided early, the move gives Detroit a clear edge entering the season.

