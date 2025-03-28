Framber Valdez Uses Historic Effort to Help Houston Astros Beat New York Mets
The Houston Astros toppled the New York Mets 3-1 on Thursday to kick off the season on a positive note.
The Mets had a chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning but Josh Hader struck out Juan Soto to end the game.
Hader's heroics weren't the only solid thing for the Astros on the mound as lefty Framber Valdez dominated from the start. He went 7.0 shutout innings, surrendering just four hits. He walked two and struck out four, making team history with his outing.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Framber Valdez is the 3rd pitcher in Astros franchise history to have a start or 7+ IP and 0 R allowed on Opening Day, along with Dallas Keuchel (2015, 2017) and Roy Oswalt (2006).
The 31-year-old Valdez is coming off a season in which he went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA. He's a free agent at the end of the season, so each start he makes will be magnified in terms of his future potential earning power.
Offensively, the Astros were led by Jake Meyers, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He was the only Astros player to register a multi-hit game.
The two teams will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Tylor Megill will battle on the mound against Astros' righty Hunter Brown, who went 11-9 last season.
The Astros won the American League West last season, advancing to the wild card round of the playoffs.