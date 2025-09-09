Free Agency Rumors: Marlins Predicted To Add Veteran Catcher
The Miami Marlins are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to follow this offseason. They have multiple potential trade chips that they could use to land huge prospect hauls. Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera, and Kyle Stowers could all be on the move as early as this offseason. If the Marlins trade any of these players, their team will look much different in 2026.
But Miami could also make some additions to the roster. It could use free agency to add talent to its lineup, but it could also use the farm system to continue building through a young core.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently put together an opening day lineup prediction for the Marlins. In this projection, Reuter had a few glaring differences compared to the Marlins' current lineup. Reuter predicted they would move Ramírez to designated hitter while signing Milwaukee Brewers free agent catcher Danny Jansen.
Marlins could add Danny Jansen, move Agustín Ramírez to designated hitter
"The Marlins have an exciting young backstop in Agustín Ramírez, but he has been the worst defensive catcher in baseball (-13 DRS, 7.2% caught stealing, 15 passed balls) and appears to be headed for a future as a full-time designated hitter," Reuter wrote. "A modest investment in veteran Danny Jansen would provide a more reliable foundation for the young pitching staff, while Liam Hicks can still provide a start or two each week behind the dish."
Ramírez desperately needs to be moved out from behind the dish. He's a solid hitter for the Marlins, but he's a horrible defensive catcher. Moving him to designated hitter might plug the spot for the Marlins, but it would make them a better ball club for the future.
Adding Jansen would provide Miami with a short-term solution if Ramírez is being moved out from behind the dish. Jansen is a solid veteran catcher who could be a solid leader in the young clubhouse.
The Marlins could add some affordable veterans to their roster to boost the short term. Their long-term rebuild will be through the farm system.
