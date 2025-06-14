Garrett Crochet Strikes Out Aaron Judge For Amazing Sixth Straight Time!
Update, 8:45 p.m. ET: Judge has now struck out six straight times against Crochet!
Aaron Judge, the presumptive MVP in the American League this season, has now struck out in five consecutive at-bats against Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet this season.
Crochet blew a 98 mph fastball past Judge in the first at-bat on Friday night and then disposed of him on three pitches in the second. This comes after three strikeouts in a row when the two teams met in New York last weekend.
Crochet, acquired over the offseason from the Chicago White Sox, has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball. Armed with a fastball that touches the upper-90s, he also has a devastating slider and a changeup. He represented the White Sox in the All-Star Game last year and could be a representative for Boston this season.
The acquisitions of Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman, were supposed to pair with a group of top prospects to help Boston contend for a World Series this season, but it just hasn't happened thus far.
The Red Sox entered play on Friday at 34-36 and in fourth place in the American League East, while the Yankees are in first.
Boston last made the playoffs in 2021 and last won the World Series in 2018. The Yankees reached the World Series in 2024, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Boston and New York will play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for the Yankees while right-hander Hunter Dobbins pitches for Boston.
Rodon is 8-4 with a 2.87 ERA and looks like an All-Star as well.