Predicting Next Dominoes To Fall After Cubs' Edward Cabrera Trade

Big moves always have repercussions, and the Chicago Cubs pulled off a very big move on Wednesday.

In a trade with the pitching-rich Miami Marlins, Chicago reportedly acquired talented starter Edward Cabrera, who is under team control for the next three years. Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation was first on the news. In exchange, Chicago gave up outfielder Owen Caissie, the consensus No. 1 Cubs prospect, plus infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon.

The trade takes care of the Cubs' obvious need for starting pitching. That has ramifications for the other starters on the market who were linked to Chicago, and it also creates natural questions about what comes next for the Cubs as the offseason heats up.

Let's try to answer those questions.

Cubs: Stand pat

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) shakes hands with manager Craig Counsell (11) prior to game three of the NLDS round against the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs fans everywhere are nervous about this being the answer, and that's what gives us a bit of confidence that it will prove to be the correct one.

This week, we've heard lots of smoke about the Cubs sniffing around Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, the two most prominent free-agent infielders. The Boston Red Sox are also in on both players, and Boston outbid Chicago handily for Bregman last winter.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies circling around Bichette to see if his price drops, not to mention the incumbent Toronto Blue Jays, we'll guess that the Cubs keep sniffing around, and ultimately balk at the price tags, which has become an unfortunate theme of theirs in free agency.

Ranger Suárez: Signs with New York Mets

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Cubs were going to make a big free-agent signing, it seemed more likely that it would be a starting pitcher than a position player. And Ranger Suárez was the one target whom the Cubs showed concrete interest in, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

If the Cubs are out, the most realistic suitor we can envision for Suárez is the New York Mets, who desperately need a veteran to put at the top of their rotation to anchor a staff including rookies Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and potentially Brandon Sproat.

New York Yankees: Trade for Nationals' MacKenzie Gore

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The No. 1 upset fan base about the Cabrera trade was New York Yankees fans. Rumors were swirling early in the week about the Yankees being hot to trot about trading for Cabrera, but on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Bronx Bombers weren't even close.

However, now that the chess pieces have started moving, the Yankees know what the price of starting pitching on the trade market looks like, and acquiring Gore, the Washington Nationals' All-Star from this past season, would give them one of the most formidable rotations in the sport.

