Ingrid Andress Admits to Being Drunk While Singing National Anthem at Home Run Derby
Four-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress entered rehab Tuesday after drawing criticism for her national anthem performance prior to the MLB Home Run Derby, the country artist announced on Instagram.
Andress' rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Monday night drew ridicule and mockery from fans, pundits and onlookers alike. As it turned out, Andress was drunk, clearly impacting her performance at Globe Life Field.
On top of announcing she would be receiving treatment, Andress also apologized to MLB, the fans and the United States as a whole.
I'm not gonna bullshit y'all, I was drink last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun.- Ingrid Andress, Instagram
The rest of Monday night's festivities went off without a hitch down in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández beat out Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the Home Run Derby crown.
Andress, 32, was born in Southfield, Michigan, and grew up in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. As a result, she wore a custom Rockies jersey during her performance on Monday.
She attended the world-renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, on a scholarship before eventually dropping out. Following an appearance on the NBC a cappella show "The Sing-Off," Andress moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and became a popular songwriter.
Andress' single "More Hearts Than Mine" hit it big in April 2019, setting the stage for her album "Lady Like," which earned her three Grammy Nominations and the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart in 2020.
Her last album, "Good Person," came out in 2022.
