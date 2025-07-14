MLB Home Run Derby 2025: How to Watch, List of Participants, Betting Odds
The All-Star break has begun, but there will be no shortage of action down in Atlanta this week.
In the wake of the 2025 MLB Draft getting underway Monday, the festivities will continue with the annual Home Run Derby on Monday. From there, the All-Star Game itself will take place Tuesday.
Nothing draws eyeballs quite like dingers, though, making Monday's competition must-see TV. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Home Run Derby, from the broadcast information and list of participants to betting odds and injury replacements:
WHAT: 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
DATE: Monday, July 14
TIME: 8 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Truist Park – Atlanta, Georgia
TV: ESPN – Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Pérez (analyst), Todd Frazier (analyst)
STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
RADIO: SiriusXM (Ch. 89) – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Doug Glanville (analyst)
Derby Winner Odds*
Cal Raleigh, SEA (+300)
Oneil Cruz, PIT (+350)
James Wood, WSH (+400)
Matt Olson, ATL (+800)
Byron Buxton, MIN (+850)
Brent Rooker, ATH (+850)
Junior Caminero, TB (+1100)
Jazz Chisholm Jr., NYY (+1300)
Winning Nationality: USA (-205), Rest of World (+170)
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was initially slated to take part in Monday's event, but he suffered a minor back injury this past week. As a result, Olson took Acuña's spot and will respresent Atlanta in his place.
