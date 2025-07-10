Athletics All-Star Slugger Brent Rooker Joins 2025 Home Run Derby
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park next Monday, the slugger announced Thursday on Instagram.
Rooker, 30, was already set to make his second career All-Star appearance in Atlanta, serving as the American League's second-string designated hitter behind Ryan O'Hearn. Through 94 games this season, Rooker is batting .270 with 19 home runs, 19 doubles, 50 RBIs, 56 runs, an .835 OPS and a 1.6 WAR.
"Competing in the Home Run Derby has always been a dream of mine," Rooker wrote in the caption. "Can’t wait to make it happen next week in Atlanta! See ya there!"
There is now one spot left in the Home Run Derby field. Rooker is joining Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero.
Rooker bounced around between the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals between 2020 and 2022, totaling 10 home runs, 23 RBIs and a -1.1 WAR in 81 games. Since getting scooped up off waivers by the A's, though, Rooker has hit 88 home runs with 231 RBIs and a 9.1 WAR across 376 contests, even earning a Silver Slugger in 2024.
Over the last three seasons, the only AL players with more home runs than Rooker are Raleigh and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
