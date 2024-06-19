Willie Mays Mural Revealed in Birmingham Ahead of Giants-Cardinals Rickwood Game
Willie Mays was supposed to be a guest of honor at MLB's Rickwood Game on Thursday.
After all, Mays got his start in the Negro Leagues with the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948, playing at the same Rickwood Field the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are set to take 76 years later. Mays announced Monday that he was actually unable to attend the special event, though, and he died at the age of 93 on Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours after his death, a mural honoring Mays was unveiled in Birmingham. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the piece Wednesday, which had been in the works long before Mays passed away.
The installment features a photo of Mays with his hands on his knees, as well as a list of some of his greatest accomplishments.
Mays grew up in the suburbs of Birmingham, so naturally the mural refers to him as "Birmingham's own," as well as his iconic nickname, "The Say Hey Kid." The mural also gives Mays the distinction of being "The game's greatest all-around player of all time."
The Black Barons, New York Giants, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are all recognized on the mural, shouting out all four major league clubs he played for between 1948 and 1973. There are also pennants commemorating Mays' 1951 NL Rookie of the Year Award, his 1954 World Series ring, his two NL MVP Awards and his 1979 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
There is an error in the mural, however, as it claims Mays won his second MVP in 1956 instead of 1965.
Mays was a .301 career hitter with 3,293 hits, 660 home runs, 1,909 RBI, 339 stolen bases, a .940 OPS and a 156.2 WAR – second-highest in the live-ball era. He also made 24 All-Star Games and won 12 Gold Gloves.
First pitch between the Giants and Cardinals is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Mays' life will certainly be celebrated throughout the contest, and his impact will live on in Birmingham for years to come.
