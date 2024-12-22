Hall of Famer Dave Winfield Broke the News of Rickey Henderson's Death on Social Media
News of the passing of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson spread through the baseball world on Saturday, with tributes pouring in from all over.
One of the greatest players to ever live, Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.
One of those World Series championships came in 1993 with the Blue Jays. Henderson played just 44 games for those Blue Jays, but he stole 22 bases in that time. He also posted a .393 on-base percentage in that World Series.
Another player who won a World Series with the Jays actually broke the news of Henderson's death: Fellow Hall of Famer Dave Winfield posted on Instagram. Winfield remained the only person with the news for hours until outlets like the New York Post confirmed it.
Winfield said:
"I still cannot believe I've lost one of the favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace."
Winfield won a World Series with the Jays during the 1992 season, so the duo didn't play together in Toronto, but they had played together in New York with the Yankees.
Winfield played 156 games in that 1992 season, batting .290 with 26 homers and 108 RBI. That was his final year getting more than 100 RBI. It came in his age 40 season and he finished fifth in American League MVP voting.
