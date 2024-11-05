Here's a Look at the Projected Contract For Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent Willy Adames
On Monday, MLBTradeRumors put out their annual list of the 50 best free agents in baseball this season. Juan Soto heads the list, as he's coming off an incredible season with the New York Yankees. He also hits the market at just 26 years old, an extreme rarity in today's game.
Sitting at No. 5 on that list? Shortstop Willy Adames, who just came off his own great year with the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, there are four personalities that make up the MLBTR team and all four of them projected Adames to sign with the San Francisco Giants. That's certainly interesting, given that Adames has also been connected to teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves, but it really is just speculation. It's also noteworthy that no one projected him to go back to Milwaukee.
But what we're more interested in is the projected contract for Adames, which is listed at six years and $160 million.
MLBTradeRumors is generally spot on with their arbitration numbers, so the contract predictions can certainly be counted on to be in the ballpark, especially for the top free agents.
The Brewers did offer Adames a qualifying offer of one-year and $21 million, which he's sure to turn down. At least if Adames leaves Milwaukee, they aren't left with nothing. The $160 million price tag might be too much for a Brewers team that is looking to save money at almost every turn. The team has traded Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader in recent seasons for financial reasons and might end up doing the same with Devin Williams this year.
Adames put together a terrific season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central and were eliminated in the National League wild card series by the New York Mets.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.