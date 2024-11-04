Here's How Toronto Blue Jays Fans Can Vote Daulton Varsho For the Platinum Glove
On Sunday night, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho won his first career Gold Glove Award, taking home the honors in center field for the American League.
As a result of that win, Varsho is now up for the famed "Platinum Glove Award" which combines sabermetric research and a fan vote.
The following on the honor comes directly from the Rawlings website:
In 2011, Rawlings unveiled the first-ever Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™, a new fan-centric platform asking the game’s avid fans who the best defensive baseball player is among that season's Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winners. To determine the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners, fans can only select one player among the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners from each League...
In 2013, a new sabermetric component from the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award's new presenting sponsor, the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) and its new SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI™) joined the international fan vote to determine the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners from each league. The SDI's ability to accurately compare players from different positions helped establish the "science" behind the evolving Award platform.
Platinum Glove winners will be announced on November 8 and Blue Jays fans can vote here:
One of the best outfielders in the game, Varsho actually played all three outfield positions this season. He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists. Once Kevin Kiermaier was traded at the trade deadline, Varsho was given the center field job full-time.
He was also named the Fielding Bible Defensive Player of the Year as well.
