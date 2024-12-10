Here's the Latest on a Potential Chicago White Sox Trade of Luis Robert Jr.
Despite a down year in 2024, the Chicago White Sox will not be low-balled in a trade for former All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The following came from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com from the winter meetings:
He took a step backward in 2024, hitting 14 home runs with 35 RBIs, 23 steals and a .657 OPS in 100 games, but despite Robert’s struggles last season, a source said Chicago only plans to move the outfielder if they believe they’re getting full market value for him.
The White Sox are in the midst of a lengthy rebuild after going 41-121 this past season, making Robert Jr. a clear trade candidate. That said, the team has control over him through the 2027 season. They don't need to trade him now, and could wait until the trade deadline over next offseason to give him a chance to reset his value and drive up the price.
Robert dealt with injuries this past year, which contributed heavily to his struggles. In 2023, he was one of the best players in baseball, making the All-Star Game and hitting .264 with 38 homers and 80 RBI. He also stole 20 bases that year, finished 12th in American League MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award.
In addition to potentially trading Robert Jr., the White Sox are expected to trade All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet. They've had overtures from around the league on his services, similar to last offseason when they moved Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.