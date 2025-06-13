Here's What Kodai Senga and Pete Alonso Had to Say About Play That Led to New York Mets Injury
New York Mets star Pete Alonso says he feels awful about the high throw to first base that was part of the play that caused star pitcher Kodai Senga to strain his hamstring on Thursday afternoon.
Playing against the Washington Nationals, Alonso fielded a ground ball to the right of first base off the bat of CJ Abrams. He delivered a high throw to the bag, with Senga jumping for it and injuring himself.
According to SNY, here's what Alonso said: "I feel awful...I tried to make the best throw I could, and it just sucks. I wish it wouldn't have turned out like that."
You can see the full play below, courtesy of Talkin' Baseball:
While Alonso said he felt bad, Senga reportedly told him that he actually felt the injury prior to the throw, indicating that Alonso's throw did not lead to the injury.
That came from manager Carlos Mendoza, also via SNY.
Even despite the injury, the Mets won the game 4-3 to run their impressive record to 45-24. They are in first place in the National League East while Washington fell to 30-38.
Senga, who is headed to the injured list, will be a big loss for New York. He's had a fantastic season, going 7-3 with a 1.47 ERA thus far. He earned the win on Thursday despite only throwing 5.2 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
The Mets will be back in action on Friday night at Citi Field when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. ET. Clay Holmes (NYM) will pitch against Taj Bradley (TBR).