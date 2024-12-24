High-Priced Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Could Find Himself on Trade Block This Offseason
Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies struck a big move, acquiring lefty Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins.
As a result, the Phillies have one of the best and deepest starting rotations in all of baseball. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Luzardo, Ranger Suarez and Christopher Sanchez figure to make the majority of the starts, as long as everyone is healthy.
Furthermore, top prospect Andrew Painter is returning from Tommy John surgery and should be available by mid-season.
The name that is conspicuously missing from that group is veteran Taijuan Walker, who made 15 starts for the Phillies this past season.
The 32-year-old really struggled, going 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA, making him the clear choice to be left out of the rotation. The question now is what do the Phillies do with him?
Walker has two years and $36 million left on his contract, could the team trade him? That's not an exorbitant deal: Could Philly get an acquiring team to take on most of the salary? Or would they have to eat some or most of it themselves?
Furthermore, the Phillies could send Walker to the bullpen and make him a swing or multi-inning option. Given that starters don't go as long as they used to, perhaps he could serve as an effective bridge to the back-end of the 'pen.
Or does Philly bring him to spring training and see if they have an injury issue in the rotation? Do they bring him to spring training and see if someone else gets hurt around the league, and then move Walker then?
All options are on the table.
A 12-year veteran, Walker has played for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Phillies. He's 72-63 lifetime.
