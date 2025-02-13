Houston Astros Ace Makes Startling Revelation As Spring Training Begins
Heading into his final year of arbitration eligibility, it's not shocking that Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez has not signed a contract extension yet. It's not surprising that Valdez, 31, would want to hit free agency and test his value on the open market.
However, Valdez made a starting revelation at spring training on Thursday, saying that the Astros haven't even approached him about a deal.
From Chandler Rome of The Athletic:
Framber Valdez said the Astros haven’t approached him or his agent about an extension.
An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Valdez has four consecutive years of double-digit wins for Houston, including going 17-6 in 2022. He's also finished in the top ten of American League Cy Young voting in each of the last three years and helped the Astros win the World Series in that 2022 season. It seems unfathomable that the team hasn't at least reached out to gauge his interest in staying in Houston long-term, especially after the Astros just lost Alex Bregman, Ryan Pressly, Kye Tucker and Justin Verlander this offseason.
Lifetime, Valdez is 68-41 in his career.
The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West over the Seattle Mariners and advanced to the playoffs yet again. But they were upended by the Detroit Tigers in the wild card round of the playoffs, getting swept in two games.
The Astros open up the season on March 27 against the New York Mets. That will be a highly-anticipated matchup as Juan Soto debuts for the Mets. Valdez is expected to be on the mound for Houston.
