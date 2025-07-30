Boston Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman Scratched From Starting Lineup
Ahead of their series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced that Alex Bregman would bat second and start at third base.
Less than an hour later, manager Alex Cora changed course.
Bregman was scratched from the Red Sox's lineup, getting replaced on defense and in the batting order by Abraham Toro. As a result, he will have Wednesday off prior to Boston's off-day on Thursday, all in a leadup to their series back at home against his former team – the Houston Astros – this weekend.
The 31-year-old All-Star had appeared in each of the Red Sox's 11 games in the 12 first days after the All-Star break. He came off the bench in two of those games, delivering a pinch-hit home run against the Chicago Cubs on July 20.
Bregman previously missed seven weeks with a quad strain, only returning from the injured list the weekend before the All-Star break.
Through 64 games this season, Bregman is batting .298 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, 39 runs, 44 RBIs, a .922 OPS, four defensive runs saved and a 3.2 WAR. He has the option to opt out of his contract hit free agency at year's end.
Bregman has helped the Red Sox emerge as a true contender in 2025, though, as they currently hold the second AL Wild Card spot and are just 5.0 games back from the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings. His availability down the stretch should prove critical to Boston's playoff push, and with Rafael Devers now on the San Francisco Giants, the door has been left open for Bregman to assert himself as a face of the franchise.
First pitch between the Red Sox and Twins is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.
