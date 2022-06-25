Skip to main content
Houston Astros Combine to No-Hit New York Yankees

Houston Astros Combine to No-Hit New York Yankees

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the New York Yankees for the 14th no-hitter in franchise history and first since Justin Verlander in 2019. It was just the second time the Yankees were no hit since 2000.

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the New York Yankees for the 14th no-hitter in franchise history and first since Justin Verlander in 2019. It was just the second time the Yankees were no hit since 2000.

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier was on his game on Saturday, striking out 13 New York Yankees hitters in seven innings of work.

He also didn't allow a hit through the seventh, but his 115 pitches at the time were way too much for manager Dusty Baker, who took him out of the game.

Luckily, relievers Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly were plenty good enough to finish the job, combining for the 14th no-hitter in franchise history.

Houston, who lost the first game of the four-game set in New York off an Aaron Judge walk-off single, came back to tie the series on Friday and were looking to at least salvage a series split with a win on Saturday.

The pitching ended up not being a problem at all and the offense was just good enough to give Javier, Neris and Pressly plenty of breathing room to take care of business at the plate.

Things were scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when rookie J. J. Matijevic took Yankees starter Gerrit Cole deep off a 99.7 MPH fastball. 

Jose Altuve followed in the top of the eighth with the second solo blast for the Astros in as many innings. An insurance run in the ninth finished off the scoring and the pitching took care of the rest.

It's just the second time since 1958 that the Yankees have been no-hit, and both of those times were combined no-hitters falling victim to the Astros.

Additionally, it's just the third time this year that New York has lost back-to-back games, the last time being in late May when the Tampa Bay Rays took the final two games of a four-game set at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Houston, on Sunday, has the opportunity to win three of four and give the Yankees their first three-game losing streak of the year.

USATSI_18594602_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Combine to No-Hit New York Yankees

By Alex Murphy29 seconds ago
USATSI_18579494_168388303_lowres
News

Shohei Ohtani Strikes Out Career-High 13 Batters One Day After 2 HR/8 RBI Night

By Alex MurphyJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18579091_168388303_lowres
News

Austin Hays Becomes Sixth Player in Orioles History to Hit For Cycle

By Alex MurphyJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18570113_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates OF Bligh Madris Becomes First Palauan Player in MLB History

By Alex MurphyJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18570143_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Lead in First AL All-Star Game Voting Update

By Alex MurphyJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18565434_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates' Jack Suwinski Hits Walk-Off Homer in Three-Homer Game

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18028489_168388303_lowres
News

Pittsburgh Pirates to Call Up Prospect Oneil Cruz

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18565073_168388303_lowres
News

Padres 3B Manny Machado Suffers Left Ankle Sprain

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18558157_168388303_lowres
News

Washington Nationals Retire Ryan Zimmerman's Number

By Alex MurphyJun 18, 2022