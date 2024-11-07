Houston Astros Reportedly Exploring Trading All-Star Relief Pitcher Ryan Pressly
The Houston Astros have had internal discussions about trading relief pitcher Ryan Pressly this offseason, The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pressly, who turns 36 years old in December, is due $14 million in 2025. The two-year, $28 million extension Pressly signed with the Astros in 2022 was initially set to expire this fall, but a vesting option kicked in when he made 50-plus appearances in both 2023 and 2024.
Coming along with that contract, however, is a full no-trade clause for Pressly. That means the reliever has the power to veto any potential deal he may be a part of.
Pressly has made the All-Star Game twice since Houston acquired him from the Minnesota Twins back in 2018. In his seven years with the club, Pressly is 18-20 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.027 WHIP, 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, 111 saves and a 6.4 WAR.
However, Pressly had the closer gig ripped away from him this past season. The Astros signed Josh Hader to a record-breaking, five-year contract in January, and Pressly was demoted to a setup role as a result.
Pressly went 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.341 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.4 WAR in 2024, racking up 25 holds while going 4-for-12 in save opportunities. He then gave up two hits, one walk and three earned runs across 0.2 innings in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers, breaking his streak of 20 consecutive scoreless postseason outings.
Next to Hader and the 27-year-old workhorse Bryan Abreu, Pressly could be viewed as a luxury in the Astros' bullpen. If the front office wants to free up payroll to bring back third baseman Alex Bregman or add depth elsewhere, Pressly may be shown the door.
“If we can use a major-league piece to get two pieces that will help us solve problems, I would welcome that if that deal shows up,” general manager Dana Brown said at the MLB GM Meetings on Wednesday. “But I don’t want to trade major-league pieces and weaken the team. It has to make sense for the team and it has to feel like we’re getting better.”
It is up to Pressly whether or not he walks through that door, however, given his no-trade clause. As noted by Rome, Pressly's wife is from Houston and both of his children were born there.
