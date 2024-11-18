Houston Astros Reportedly Showing Interest in Superstar Free Agent Willy Adames
The Houston Astros are reportedly eying one of the top free agents on the open market this offseason, building in a backup plan in case one of their homegrown stars jumps town.
Third baseman Alex Bregman has been a staple in the Astros' lineup ever since their dynasty began in 2016, but his contract expired earlier this month. It remains to be seen whether or not the 30-year-old will return to Houston, given his downward trend and high asking price.
The Astros may elect to spend that money elsewhere, perhaps even on his replacement. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi went on Friday's episode of "Hot Stove" to talk free agency, and he singled the Astros out as a leading contender to sign shortstop Willy Adames.
"There's a number of teams that love him at shortstop – and why wouldn't you – but also some that might consider him in a different position. We could see the Dodgers, the Giants, the Yankees, the Astros – if they don't re-sign Bregman," Morosi said. "I love that idea, by the way. You put Adames, potentially, at third, Peña at short, Altuve at second, I would love that infield."
Morosi also mentioned the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays as other teams that are involved in Adames' market.
Adames is coming off an explosive season with the Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2021. He finished 2024 batting .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a .794 OPS and a 3.1 WAR.
For his career, Adames is a .248 hitter with a .766 OPS, averaging 28 home runs, 87 RBI, nine stolen bases and a 4.0 WAR per 162 games. While he posted -16 defensive runs saved in 2024, he averaged seven defensive runs saved per 162 games between 2019 and 2023.
Adames is over a year younger than Bregman, and he may come with a slightly lower price tag as well.
MLB Trade Rumors projects Bregman to land a seven-year, $182 million contract, compared to their six-year, $160 million projection for Adames. The Athletic has Bregman at seven years, $189 million while agreeing with MLBTR on their Adames estimate.
Adames has been marginally more efficient on offense than Bregman over the past four seasons, racking up a 16.2 offensive WAR since 2021. Bregman has a 15.9 offensive WAR in that same span.
If the Astros think Adames can successfully transition to third base – a position he has never played in the big leagues – then it would make sense if they opted to shake things up and add him over Bregman.
